The 2025 PGA Championship was a huge success for the PGA Tour. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler took back his stranglehold of the sport, while other stars played well. Unfortunately, the week at Quail Hollow was not good for everyone, though, as Will Zalatoris shared some unfortunate news.

The fan favorite on Tour suffered an injury at the PGA Championship, which he revealed.

“Hey everyone, sharing a health update. This spring, I started feeling some discomfort and instability in my back that progressively got worse,” Zalatoris wrote.

“Following the PGA Championship, an MRI showed that I had re-herniated two discs. After discussing the options with my medical team, I underwent surgery this past Friday with Dr. Michael Duffy at the Texas Back Institute. I am happy to say that I woke up feeling good and excited about my long-term back health.

“Time to focus on my recovery and get back after it. Thank you to my team, friends, and family for being there for me throughout this journey. Looking forward to seeing everyone in the fall!”

It is nice to read that Zalatoris appears to be in a positive mindset. Nevertheless, this is crushing news for the 28-year-old.

Will Zalatoris broke through on the PGA Tour during the 2020-2021 season. He finished the season with eight top 10s, three of which occurred at majors. He followed that up with an even stronger year the following season.

Zalatoris earned a T6 at the Masters and followed that up with second-place finishes at the PGA Championship and US Open. He then captured his first PGA Tour victory at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. The golf world was ready and excited for him to become one of the biggest faces on Tour.

Sadly, one week later at the BMW Championship, the phenom suffered two herniated discs that required surgery. After missing an extended amount of time, Zalatoris returned in 2024 to mixed results. But the hope was there that the talented pro out of Wake Forest could regain his form and ultimately achieve major glory.

Alas, that goal will have to wait at least one more year, and maybe beyond. Zalatoris' PGA Tour card is not guaranteed for the 2026 season, hence needing to return to play this fall.