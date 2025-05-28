The PGA Tour season is rolling along after Scottie Scheffler notched his first major title of the season. Ben Griffin picked up his second win of the year at the Charles Schwab Challenge, picking up 600 FedEx Cup points. That is huge, with the playoffs looming and the Signature Event schedule wrapping up soon. On Tuesday, the PGA Tour announced a new format for the Tour Championship, which will determine the FedEx Cup champion.

Beginning this year, Starting Strokes will be eliminated from the TOUR Championship.@TOURChamp will be played as a 72-hole stroke-play event, with all players starting the tournament at even par. The best performer over the course of those four rounds will win the #FedExCup. — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Starting in 2019, the Tour Championship adopted the Starting Strokes format. That started the FedEx Cup leader coming into the tournament at ten-under par. The player with the second-most points started at eight under, third at seven, fourth at six, and fifth at five. From there, there was a group at each stroke until even par. That format is now a thing of the past.

Starting with the 2025 Tour Championship, the tournament will be played as any normal tournament. All 30 players will start at even par, and the winner will not only win the Tour Championship but the FedEx Cup as the season-long champion. This will be the third different format in the FedEx Cup era.

If this format had been in play since 2019, at least three of the six Tour Championship champions would have changed. Collin Morikawa would have won last year instead of Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay would have lost to a Kevin Na and Jon Rahm playoff, and Xander Schauffele would have beaten Dustin Johnson in 202o. Rory McIlroy won the low net and low gross in 2019 and 2022. In 2023, Viktor Hovland and Schauffele tied for low gross, but Hovland took home the title.

In January, The Athletic reported that the Tour Championship could move to a bracket format. While that is not happening yet, this is a change fans have been asking for.