Long before Scottie Scheffler triumphed at the PGA Championship, a former major champion finished out a disappointing performance. Wyndham Clark shot a 74 to finish the tournament at four over, 15 shots behind Scheffler. As his round ended, Clark hit a bad drive on the 16th hole. Clark's club toss on the 16th tee at the PGA Championship went viral on social media, and he apologized on Monday afternoon.

A quick check-in on Wyndham Clark's Sunday pic.twitter.com/OzEgjsbpgJ — Fried Egg Golf (@fried_egg_golf) May 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I would like to sincerely apologize for my behavior yesterday on Hole 16,” Clark wrote in a statement. “As professionals, we are expected to remain professional even when frustrated, and I unfortunately let my emotions get the best of me. My actions were uncalled for and completely inappropriate, making it clear I have things I need to work on.”

Clark continued, “I hold myself to a high standard, trying to always play for something bigger than myself, and yesterday I fell short of those standards. For that, I am truly sorry. I promise to better the way I handle my frustrations on the course going forward, and hope you all can forgive me in due time.”

When Clark won the U.S. Open in 2023, his time with a sports psychologist was spoken about a lot. He needed to cool his temper on the course and won a major championship because of it. As he continues a difficult season, the PGA Championship got to his head. Thankfully, no one was hurt, and the incident can go on without any further dissection.

Clark will return to the U.S. Open in June, but going back to where he won has not worked. He won at Quail Hollow in 2023 just before his win at Los Angeles Country Club. It did not help him this week, as he struggled all week at the PGA Championship. Can he get back in the winner's circle soon?