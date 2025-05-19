Scottie Scheffler won the PGA Championship on Sunday by five shots at Quail Hollow. As Scheffler played the front nine, Jon Rahm was making a charge and eventually tied the lead. But Quail Hollow's final three holes, known as the Green Mile, cost Rahm five shots down the stretch. After the collapse that cost him a chance at the PGA Championship, Rahm pulled out a Charles Barkley quote to explain his feelings.

“I always like to go back a little bit on something that Charles Barkley likes to remind basketball players all the time. Like, I play golf for a living. It's incredible,” Rahm said, per ESPN's Paolo Uggetti. “Am I embarrassed a little bit about how I finished today? Yeah. But I just need to get over it, get over myself. It's not the end of the world. Again, there's a lot more positive than negative to think about this week. I'm really happy I put myself in position and hopefully learn from this and give it another go in the U.S. Open.”

Rahm is looking to get over the loss and move on to the U.S. Open, which he won in 2021 at Torrey Pines. Oakmont provides a different challenge, which Rahm should be up for considering his length off the tee. But this mentality is much different than Rahm's mindset early in his career, when he was throwing clubs at any inconvenience.

Jon Rahm talks through a close call at the PGA Championship

As for his major championship history, Rahm says this is a new feeling. “I think it's the first time I've been in position to win a major that close and haven't done it. The only times I think I've been in the lead in a major on a Sunday, I've been able to close it out, and this is a very different situation.”

Rahm finished second in the 2023 Open Championship, but never tied Brian Harman for the lead. This week, he tied Scheffler late on Sunday, but did not birdie the 14th or 15th. Going into the final three holes with no momentum, he made two double bogeys and a bogey to finish.

The Masters was about Rory McIlroy's career Grand Slam. The PGA Championship was about Scottie Scheffler's return to the winner's circle. Rahm needs to make the final two majors about him and join the world's greatest players as recent major champions.