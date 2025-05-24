Things went from bad to great for Scottie Scheffler in a matter of a few hours. On Friday, Scheffler seemed to feel discomfort in his back after a tee shot on the second hole. On moving day, Scheffler played much better and shot a 64, putting himself in a position to contend on Sunday.

The World No. 1 ended his day on Friday on the cutline at -1. It turned out that the cut would be an even score for the weekend.

On Saturday, Scheffler birdied the first and second holes to quickly move to 3 under. He later birdied the sixth and ninth with no bogeys, dominating the front nine. He then continued with a dominant performance on the back nine as he birdied the 10th and eagled the 11th.

However, after starting the day 7 under, Scottie slowed down. He bogeyed the 12th and 13th, followed by a couple of pars, before he birdied the 16th and 17th. On the 18th, Scheffler bogeyed yet again, just barely missing his par save to end the day.

His insane second shot on the seventh is what is turning heads.

That could have ended badly for Scheffler, but instead, he kept the momentum high. Scheffler was pretty much in the jungle for that attempt and was able to get it back up on the putting green. That may have been one of the best shots in his luxurious career.

The World No. 1 is in a position to contend on Sunday. Matti Schmid has increased his lead slightly as he is currently -3 on the day and -14 overall at the time of publication. Ben Griffin sits in second place currently at -12.

Scheffler is tied with five players at -7, placing him in a tie for 10th place. He may end the day outside of the Top 10, but Scheffler is capable of winning this tournament for the very first time.