Charlie Woods has officially arrived. He can call himself a victor after having captured the Team TaylorMade Invitational on Wednesday at the Black Course at Streamsong Resort in Florida. Woods did so in impressive fashion, too. While his father, Tiger, is rehabbing from the torn Achilles, at least Charlie was able to light up the golf world.

He defeated a stacked field of the world's best amateurs by three strokes. Woods entered the final round at 9-under par after carding a 7-under 65 on Tuesday. He was tied for second when the final 18 began. But it did not take long for the 16-year-old to take command.

He fired off eight birdies during the final round, leaving the likes of Miles Russell, Luke Colton, Tyler Watts, and other rising stars in the rearview. All told, he followed up a spectacular second round with another stellar round, signing for a 6-under 66.

After claiming his first victory on the Amateur Junior Golf Association (AJGA) circuit, he made a surprising revelation.

“I didn't look at the leaderboard once today,” Woods said.

“On the fairway after hitting the green on 18, he's [Woods' caddie] is like, ‘you make par here, you're going to be fine.' I guess that helped me out a little bit,” he said while smiling.

Once news surfaced that Charlie Woods had hit the next milestone of his growing career, fans could not contain themselves on social media.

“Oh s***. The haters aren't going to know what to do with themselves this week,” one fan wrote. “Actually super hyped for him,” wrote another on X, formerly Twitter. “He’s not just playing 18 holes — he’s playing 4D legacy chess,” wrote X user Charles.

“I didn’t believe in him, but now I do. Having played in a bunch of AJGAs, I know how great this performance was. Good work, kiddo,” said a golf enthusiast.

With the win, Woods moved from #604 in the world amateur rankings up to #14. For anyone who doubted whether Woods could compete against the best, well, he just beat four of the top five-ranked amateurs in the world.

This is likely just the beginning.