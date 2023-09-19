The Cleveland Browns encountered a major setback during their Week 2 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2023 NFL season when star running back Nick Chubb sustained a gruesome injury to his left knee. This unfortunate development has left the Browns facing a challenging situation as they must now find a way to compensate for Chubb's absence if he's gone long-term. In this article, we will explore four running backs whom the Browns could consider targeting to step in for Chubb following his injury.

Nick Chubb's Injury

In the Browns' Week 2 game against the Steelers on Monday night, Nick Chubb suffered a severe knee injury. The sight was distressing as Chubb had to be carted off the field and was promptly ruled out for the rest of the game.

The injury occurred in the second quarter when Chubb was tackled low by Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, causing his left knee to buckle inward. Chubb immediately clutched his leg in pain, and medical staff rushed to attend to him. They ultimately carted him off the field.

It's worth noting that Chubb had previously suffered damage to the PCL, MCL, and LCL in his left knee during his college years at Georgia. This recent injury is to the same knee.

Chubb has been a consistently outstanding player for Cleveland. In fact, he has earned four Pro Bowl selections and achieved four consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons. The 27-year-old was also off to a strong start in the 2023 season. He rushed for 106 yards in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals and had accumulated 64 yards on 10 carries in Week 2 before he went down.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Browns now await official word on the severity of Chubb's injury, but initial optimism is not high.

The sports world showed support for Nick Chubb after his injury vs. Pittsburgh 🙏 pic.twitter.com/vgI6SNYMwW — ESPN (@espn) September 19, 2023

Here, we will consider four running backs that the Cleveland Browns could pursue to address the significant loss of Nick Chubb due to injury. The Browns may explore options in the free-agent market or potentially make a trade for a talented running back.

Leonard Fournette, a former first-round pick, was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the offseason. He had a solid enough 2022 season, rushing for 668 yards and scoring three touchdowns. Fournette is known for his power running style, capable of breaking tackles and gaining yards after contact. Additionally, he is a proficient receiver out of the backfield, having caught 73 passes in 2022. Fournette's experience and versatility could make him a valuable addition to the Browns' offense.

2. JD McKissic

JD McKissic is another versatile free-agent running back with the ability to contribute in both rushing and passing situations. 2022, however, was a pretty slow year for him. He saw action in only eight games, tallying a total of 22 carries and 95 rushing yards. Still, McKissic possesses elusive moves that allow him to evade defenders in open space, and he is reliable in receiving with good hands and the capacity to create yards after the catch. He had 27 catches for 173 yards in 2022. His multifaceted skill set could be an asset to the Browns' offensive strategy.

3. James Robinson

Former Jaguar and Jet James Robinson is fresh from being cut by the Giants right before the 2023 NFL season started. Like McKissinc, he also had a pretty slow season in 2022, amassing 425 yards on 110 carries. He played in 11 games combined for Jacksonville and New York. He is still in the free agent market, presenting an opportunity for the Browns to acquire him. Robinson is known for his patient running style, effectively finding gaps in the defense and eluding would-be tacklers. Like the other options, he is also proficient in receiving, with 11 receptions in 2022. Robinson's ability to contribute both as a runner and receiver could significantly benefit the Browns.

4. Trade for Jonathan Taylor

As interesting as those free agent options are, though, maybe the boldest move the Browns could do is trade for the Colts Jonathan Taylor. Right now, Taylor is on the Colts' PUP list and hasn't played a snap in 2023. This could be a big risk for the Browns, but it could also pay off in a big way.

Remember that Taylor stands out as one of the league's premier young running backs. He tallied 861 rushing yards and four touchdowns in 2022. Taylor is a powerful runner who excels at breaking tackles and gaining yards after contact. Furthermore, he is a capable pass-catcher out of the backfield, amassing 28 receptions in 2022. While Taylor would undoubtedly be a significant upgrade for the Browns, acquiring him via trade might necessitate a substantial investment in terms of draft picks or other assets. Of course, this would also be a short-term signing as Taylor will surely look for a big payday in 2024. Having said that, if the Browns go all-in on their first full season with Deshaun Watson under center, taking a big swing for Taylor could be a solid move.

Looking Ahead

Losing Nick Chubb is undoubtedly a significant setback for the Cleveland Browns. However, they have several avenues to explore in order to address this challenge. The Browns can consider signing a free-agent running back such as Leonard Fournette, JD McKissic, or James Robinson. They each offer unique strengths to bolster the team's offense. Alternatively, the Browns might contemplate a trade for Jonathan Taylor, a standout young talent in the league. However, this could involve significant negotiations with the Indianapolis Colts. Regardless of the path they choose, the Browns must act swiftly to maintain their competitiveness throughout the remainder of the season.