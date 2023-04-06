Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers releasing Leonard Fournette, Rachaad White will have a major opportunity to earn the lion’s share of touches in the team’s backfield. Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht thinks White has all the tools to turn that opportunity into success.

Even with Fournette in the picture, White appeared in all 17 games as a rookie and made eight starts. As he prepares to enter year two with the Buccaneers, Licht thinks Tampa Bay has a star in White, via JoeBucsFan.com.

“So we really like our group, really like our group,” Licht said of the Bucs’ running backs. “We think Rachaad is going to be a stud.”

In the same breath, Licht complimented both Ke’Shawn Vaughn and recent free agent signing Chase Edmonds. However, it’s clear to Licht that White is at the head of the back. While the Buccaneers can still add or subtract from their running back room, White is poised to have a major role entering his sophomore season.

In those 17 games as a rookie, White rushed 129 times for 481 yards and a touchdown. He added 50 catches for 290 yards and two additional scores. White has proven he is a versatile running back who can carry the rock or catch passes out of the backfield. If he earns Tampa’s lead role, he’ll be counted on more between the tackles.

However, that is a situation Jason Licht thinks the running back is ready for. The Buccaneers made a bold decision when they released Leonard Fournette. But at least to Licht, having Rachaad White on the roster made that decision a bit easier.