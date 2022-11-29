Published November 29, 2022

By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

From a football standpoint, the long wait is almost over for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. But his accusers want him to know that they are not just going to let his off-field scandal die down anytime soon.

Atty. Tony Buzbee, who represented the more than two dozen women who cried foul against Watson, has reportedly invited every single one of them to attend the QB’s debut date set against the Houston Texans in Week 13. This comes via a report from The Athletic’s Kalyn Kahler.

“I will be there to welcome Deshaun Watson back to Houston,” Tony Buzbee said.

He knows his clients each have their own feelings about going to the game. Several have responded that they aren’t interested in attending. But Buzbee said the women who plan to be there in the suite — around 10 have told him they will come — will send a clear message to Watson:

“You think you put us behind you, but we are still here.”

It doesn’t help that he’ll be facing off against what’s going to be the most hostile crowd possible in his former fans turned future hecklers. The vitriol to be hurled at Deshaun Watson will likely reach historic levels already. Then add the likely quiet specter of his accusers into the mix and it’s truly going to be a nightmarish scenario for the former Pro Bowler on paper.

Whether or not he’ll look rattled on the field with all the elements working against him remains to be seen.