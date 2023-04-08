Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon does not appear to be happy with his NFL Free Agency market- or lack thereof. McKinnon took to Twitter on Friday evening, sending a frustrated message.

“The disrespect is real,” wrote McKinnon on Twitter.

The 30-year-old running back, who helped the Chiefs secure a Super Bowl win, has had no reported interest since he became a free agent.

Of course, it’s possible that McKinnon’s tweet has nothing to do with his current free agency situation.

But it would be perfectly understandable if McKinnon is indeed frustrated with the lack of interest from teams.

He landed with the Chiefs, who utilized the veteran salary benefit on McKinnon to save cap room, back in the 2021 offseason.

He was productive during the 2021 season, filling in admirably when injuries struck the Chiefs running back room.

McKinnon himself missed a month of the 2021 season due to a hamstring injury, though the Chiefs had seen enough to bring him back on a one-year contract.

2022 was an even better year for the veteran halfback, who tallied 291 rushing yards, 512 receiving yards and 10 total touchdowns.

McKinnon was a touchdown magnet, finding the end zone in six straight games down the stretch of the regular season.

He also made a tremendous play in the Super Bowl, sliding just before the end zone to help the Chiefs run the clock down and secure a Lombardi Trophy.

But teams simply haven’t been interested in McKinnon, even after this impressive effort.

And he appears to be frustrated about it.