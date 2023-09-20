The Cleveland Browns are bringing RB Kareem Hunt back amid Nick Chubb's season-ending injury, but that doesn't mean he will immediately become Cleveland's primary option out of the backfield. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Jerome Ford, who impressed in Week 2 following Chubb's injury, will remain Cleveland's lead running back, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

“Jerome is the lead back,” Stefanski said. “But we have to work through all of those type of things. What Kareem's ready to do this week, if he's ready to go this week. What type of load he can carry… we need to work through all of that, but yes, Jerome is the starter.”

Browns' running back plan after Nick Chubb injury

Chubb is one of the best running backs in the entire NFL and losing him is devastating without question. Cleveland has to move on and still try to win games though. Ford performed well in Week 2 after replacing Chubb, so it will be intriguing to see if he can continue to play at a high level.

Ford is going to receive the opportunity to start games for now. The job is his to lose. If he struggles, then the Browns will probably consider making Hunt the starting running back. Hunt is a reliable veteran who has experience with the Browns.

That said, Cleveland clearly believes in Ford. The 24-year-old has a chance to emerge as a star as a result of this opportunity. Even if Ford keeps the starting job, having a player like Hunt as a secondary option is valuable from a depth standpoint.