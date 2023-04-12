Last season, the Jalen Hurts-led Philadelphia Eagles offense was one of the most prolific groups in the NFL. With both an elite rushing attack and a strong passing game, they tested even the best defenses. Paired with an above-average defense full of star power, the Eagles looked unstoppable at times.

On the ground, Hurts often looked to be one of, if not the most complete rushing quarterback in the league. Through the air, he threw for 3,701 yards, 22 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. On the ground, he added 760 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.

Alongside Hurts, running back Miles Sanders recorded a career-best outing. Over 17 games, he rushed for 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns, posting career-highs in both areas.

With the offensive line that the Eagles have assembled, any running back could find success. But with an even better talent working out of the backfield, this offense could add a whole new dynamic.

Given that they can build off of their elite showing in 2022, this Eagles offense could be on pace for another Super Bowl run in 2023. But first, they must address the running back position.

With Sander’s moving on to the Carolina Panthers, the Eagles have made the move to add a veteran running back in Rashaad Penny. In addition, Kenneth Gainwell, Boston Scott, and Trey Sermon are all on the active roster. This group could be more than good enough for next season, but an improvement could still be made. With two first-round picks, this could be done through the draft.

This year’s running back class is loaded with talent, but there is one prospect that has separated himself from the bunch. This come’s in Texas running back Bijan Robinson.

With the addition of Robinson, this Eagles ground game could solidify itself as the best in the NFL. While taking a running back in the first round is frowned upon, a player of Robinson’s caliber could be a game-changer.

Here are 2 reasons why Bijan Robinson would be a perfect pick for the Eagles

2. Adding a gamechanger to the Eagles offense

With the addition of Bijan Robinson, the Eagles would have a game-changer in their backfield. Pairing him alongside Hurts, and behind this offensive line would be a recipe for success. It would also give the team yet another X-Factor within a group full of playmakers.

The Eagles already boast one of the NFL’s best pass-catching duo’s in AJ Brown and Devonta Smith. They have proven that they alone can elevate this offense in a major way. Placing Robinson alongside them would give the entire group more opportunities to find success. With his running style, defenses will be forced to key in on him. But with the threat that both Brown and Smith bring themselves, they could also find success in this scenario.

In addition, opportunities could also increase for Hurts himself. If he can build off of his 2022 campaign, he could cement himself among the best quarterbacks in the NFL. While he is already on pace to do such, giving him a star in Bijan Robinson would only help him further progress his game.

1. Would give the Eagles a top running back

When looking at the season that Sanders put together, it is fair to imagine that Bijan Robinson would make a similar impact from day one.

During his time at Texas, Robinson developed into a star in the backfield Over three seasons and 31 total games, he was the driving force of the offense. In total, he rushed for 3,410 yards and 33 touchdowns over this stretch. Through the air, he added 60 receptions for 805 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

Over his first two seasons at Texas, Robinson showed that he had the tools to be an elite prospect. But in year three, he looked as though he perfected his game. On the ground, he was a threat whenever the ball was in his hands, and this was clear in his production.

Through his last 12 collegiate games, Robinson set career-highs in every rushing start. In total, he rushed for 1,580 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns throughout his last season. Through the air, he added 19 receptions for 314 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

While at Texas, opposing defenses knew that Bijan Robinson would be the focal point of the offense. Even with this knowledge, they were unable to stop him.

Upon his arrival to the NFL, Robinson is expected to have a similar impact to that of the league’s top running backs. Placing him into this Eagles unit would give them a top running back from day one. He could also lead the ground game for the foreseeable future.