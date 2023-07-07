The Cleveland Browns are gearing up for the 2023 NFL training camp, and there is one perfect move they can make to fill out their roster. After some savvy offseason moves and now that the 2023 NFL Draft is in the books, the Browns have added new players to their roster. However, there is still one position that needs to be addressed. In this article, we will take a look at the Browns' off-season moves and assess their potential to fill this gap in the roster.

The Browns Offseason So Far

The Browns have made some key moves this offseason to address their weaknesses and build a more complete roster. Here are some of the most notable moves:

Drafting Cedric Tillman

Cleveland drafted Cedric Tillman, a wide receiver out of Tennessee, in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Tillman is a big-bodied receiver who can make contested catches and has the potential to be a red-zone threat for the Browns.

Drafting Siaki Ika

The Browns drafted Siaki Ika, a defensive tackle out of Baylor, in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Ika is a powerful run-stopper who could help improve the Browns' run defense.

Re-signing Ethan Pocic

Cleveland re-signed center Ethan Pocic to a three-year contract. Pocic was one of the top centers in the NFL last season. His return will anchor the interior of a Cleveland offensive line alongside Pro Bowl guards Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller that might be the league's best.

Signing Ogbo Okoronkwo and Dalvin Tomlinson

The Browns signed defensive linemen Ogbo Okoronkwo and Dalvin Tomlinson to bolster their defense. Okoronkwo is a talented pass rusher who recorded 5.0 sacks in the 2022 season, while Tomlinson is a disruptive force on the defensive line who can help improve the Browns' run defense.

Acquiring Juan Thornhill

Cleveland acquired safety Juan Thornhill with a three-year deal. He is a talented safety who can play both free safety and strong safety, and he should help improve the Browns' secondary.

Trading for Za'Darius Smith

The Browns traded for defensive end Za'Darius Smith, adding another talented pass rusher to their defense. Smith recorded 10 sacks in the 2022 season and could help improve the Browns' pass rush.

Signing Elijah Moore and Jordan Aikins

On offense, the Browns added wide receiver Elijah Moore and tight end Jordan Aikins. Moore is a talented receiver who can make plays after the catch. Meanwhile, Aikins is a versatile tight end who can contribute in both the running and passing game.

Overall, the Browns have made some smart moves this offseason to address their weaknesses and build a more complete roster. They have added talent at key positions. These include center, linebacker, defensive line, safety, wide receiver, and tight end. If they can put it all together on the field, they could be a strong contender in the 2023 NFL season.

Filling the Gap

The spot that needs to be addressed is the linebacker position. The Browns currently have a solid group of linebackers, but they could use one more player to round out the group. One player who could fill this gap is Rashaan Evans.

Evans is a free-agent linebacker who has yet to sign with the Browns for the 2023 NFL season. While he has not been directly linked to the Cleveland Browns, it is worth considering what kind of impact he could have if he were to join the Browns.

Rashaan Evans was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He played four seasons with the Titans and one with the Atlanta Falcons. He has started in 67 of the 76 games he played in. Throughout his five-year career so far, Evans has recorded 196 tackles, 5.0 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

Again, the Browns currently have a solid group of linebackers. This includes Takitaki, Anthony Walker Jr, and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. However, adding Rashaan Evans to the mix could make the group even stronger.

Keep in mind that Evans has five years of NFL experience under his belt, which could be valuable for the Browns' younger players. He could help mentor players like Owusu-Koramoah and provide leadership on the field. Evans is also a strong run defender who could help the Browns improve that aspect of their game. The Browns struggled against the run at times in the 2022 season, and adding Evans to the linebacker corps could help shore up that weakness.

While Rashaan Evans is not known for his pass-rushing abilities, he has shown some ability to get to the quarterback. He recorded 2.0 sacks last season, and adding that kind of production to the Browns' defense could be valuable.

Looking Ahead

The Cleveland Browns have made some great additions to their roster through the 2023 NFL offseason. Having said that, they still need to address their linebacker depth. Rashaan Evans would be the perfect addition to the Browns' roster, filling the gap at the linebacker position. With Evans's experience and leadership qualities, he could help mentor the Browns' younger players and provide a solid presence on the field. The Browns should consider signing Evans before the 2023 NFL training camp begins.