With quarterback Deshaun Watson's play not inspiring much confidence, the Cleveland Browns have dropped to 1-4 on the year. However, Amari Cooper doesn't think Watson is at the center of Cleveland's problems.

The Browns lost 34-13 against the Washington Commanders in Week 5. Watson completed just 15-of-28 pass attempts for 125 yards and a touchdown. But moreso than just quarterback, Cooper believes the Browns as a whole must be better, via Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.

“To be honest, I don't think Deshaun is a problem at all,” Cooper said. “I think we can all just play better for him.”

Through the first five weeks of the season, Cleveland ranks dead last in total offense, averaging 239.4 yards per game. Their pass offense is 30th, averaging 142.8 YPG while their run game ranks 27th, averaging 96.6 YPG. Their 15.8 points per game rank 30th in the league.

But even with a struggling offense, Cleveland's defense was expected to carry the load after 2023's success. They rank a modest 13th, allowing 326 YPG. As long as Myles Garrett is healthy the defense will shine. However, they're coming off of a season in which they ranked first in total defense, allowing 270.2 YPG. Expectations are bit higher for the Browns.

With every loss, Cleveland gets further and further away from playoff contention. While Watson's play will be under a microscope, Amari Cooper thinks it's a team wide issue.

What went wrong for Deshaun Watson?

The Browns took a massive gamble by trading for and then signing Watson to a massive $230 million contract extension. But ever since he has come to Cleveland, the quarterback has gone just 9-8 as a starter.

Watson has completed 60 percent of his passes for 3,069 yards, 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He has added 448 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

During his four years with the Houston Texans, Watson ran for 1,677 yards and 17 touchdowns. He threw for 14,539 yards, 104 touchdowns and 36 interceptions while earning three Pro Bowl nominations. Simply put, Watson has not looked like the same quarterback in Cleveland.

Still, head coach Kevin Stefanski doesn't plan to bench Watson. He now has clear support from his top receiver in Cooper. But the narrative surrounding Deshaun Watson right now is far from positive. The boos will only get louder if his play doesn't improve.