The Deshaun Watson era with the Cleveland Browns hit a new low on Sunday. The Browns came into the game 1-3 and in desperate need of a win to save their season, but instead were run out of the stadium by the Washington Commanders in a 34-13 blowout.

During the game, Watson appeared to walk off the field instead of going for a fourth down attempt with the Browns trailing 24-3 early in the third quarter. This led Browns fans across the internet to accuse the highly-paid quarterback of quitting on the team.

“This is actually INSANE – did Watson just quit?? Or was there really no way to get another play off with like 12 seconds on the play clock?? Stefanski saying “what is going on” behind his hand. Wild times,” one fan commented on X, formerly Twitter. Another added, “I think Deshaun Watson just quit, but I am weary as that would be a positive development.”

Some Browns fans think that the overall vibe of the team may mean they're out on Watson or head coach Kevin Stefanski.

“The team has quit. The question now is have they quit on Stefanski or Watson. We haven’t seen football this bad in a long time,” a fan wrote.

It was later decoded that Watson didn't quit, but rather that the Browns were caught in between taking two penalties — a delay of game or an illegal substitution — and wouldn't spend a timeout, according to Jake Burns of Browns Film Breakdown.

Watson was replaced near the end of the game by Jameis Winston, but Stefanski said postgame that Watson is not being benched and that Winston's appearance was purely because the score was out of hand. Regardless of who is playing quarterback for the Browns moving forward, the vibes around this Cleveland team are in the gutter during this losing streak.