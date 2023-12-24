As the Browns look to take down the Texans in Week 16, Amari Cooper has already etched his name in Cleveland's record books.

The Cleveland Browns have been in the NFL since 1950. However, the Browns have never had a wide receiver quite like Amari Cooper.

In the first drive of the Browns' Week 16 matchup against the Houston Texans, Cooper caught a 53-yard pass. The grab put Cooper over 1,000 receiving yards on the season. He became the first WR in Browns history to have multiple 1,000+ yard receiving seasons, via Pro Football Talk.

Tight end Ozzie Newsome is the only other player in Browns history to have multiple 1,000+ yard receiving seasons. But when it comes to wide receiver, Cooper takes the cake.

Cooper came to Cleveland via trade from the Dallas Cowboys prior to the 2022 season. In his debut with the Browns, Cooper caught 78 passes for 1,160 yards and a career-high nine touchdowns. With his 53-yard reception, Cooper now has 62 catches for 1,038 yards and three touchdowns.

The wide receiver accomplished his goal despite Cleveland having a rotating door at the quarterback position. But from Deshaun Watson to Joe Flacco, Cooper has been a favorite target of every Browns QB. He ranks first on the team in receiving yards and second in both receptions and receiving touchdowns.

Despite that quarterback carousel, Cleveland entered Week 16 firmly in the playoff race with their 9-5 record. If they want to clinch their spot and succeed in the postseason, they'll need Amari Cooper at the top of his game. It'll start with the Browns, where he has already made franchise history. Every game forward Cooper will be looking to lead his team to victory and leave his mark as one of the greatest Browns WRs ever.