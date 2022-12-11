By James Kay · 2 min read

The Cleveland Browns offense looked off last week against the Houston Texans and could be without one of their top weapons in Amari Cooper. According to Ian Rapoport, the wide receiver will be a game-time decision today as the Browns take on the Cincinnati Bengals.

#Browns WR Amari Cooper, dealing with a hip injury, is considered a game-time decision after missing Friday's practice. He told local reporters late this week that he'll be all right, but coaches want to see how he works out before deciding. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 11, 2022

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski offered a similar sentiment after practice on Friday.

“Just it happened in practice and just did not feel like he was able to go today,” coach Kevin Stefanski said. “Just have to really take this one over the next couple of days and see where it lands.”

Through 13 weeks, Cooper has led the Browns in catches (61), receiving years (832) and touchdowns (seven). Most of his production has come with backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who served as the starter while Deshaun Watson was serving a suspension after he faced 26 lawsuits alleging he committed sexual assault. Former judge Sue L. Robinson was hired as an independent arbiter by the league to review four of his cases, found that Watson more likely committed sexual assault than not.

Watson is now back on the field and made his season debut last week and looked like someone who hadn’t played football in 700 days. He completed 12 of his 22 pass attempts and threw for 131 yards along with one interception. Cooper hopes to develop more chemistry with the quarterback now that he has returned.

“Obviously that’s something that you really want to get down pat, that relationship between the quarterback and receiver because we all run at a different tempo and different stride lengths and stuff like that,” Cooper said. “So just the more we could do to get him acclimated to each of our stride lengths and stuff like that. In terms of breaking out of the routes and stuff like that, I think that’s No. 1.”