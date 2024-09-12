The Cleveland Browns were humiliated after their Week 1 performance against the Dallas Cowboys. All the criticism flew in following the Browns' 33-17 loss in front of their home crowd. As head coach Kevin Stefanski spoke to his team after the game, wide receiver Amari Cooper said his coach kept the message very simple.

“React properly,” Cooper said via Scott Petrak of BrownsZone.com.

Although it was only the first week of the season, there were some promising moments from the NFL's No. 1 ranked defense a season prior. The Browns only held Prescott to 179 yards passing and forced 13 incomplete passes. They also allowed only one touchdown pass by Prescott. Cleveland also stifled Dallas’ rushing attack, only allowing 102 yards on 25 attempts.

While the defense played well, the offense didn't follow suit. Quarterback Deshaun Watson threw 24-for-45 with 169 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. He was sacked six times due to a banged-up offensive line. Still, his leading receiver was tight end David Njoku with four receptions for 44 yards. The rushing attack was shut down, with lead back Jerome Ford only having 12 attempts for 44 yards and a touchdown.

Although part of the increase in yards was due to the game script, players and coaches wanted better.

How can the Browns be motivated after Amari Cooper and Kevin Stefanski's message?

Things certainly aren't getting easier for the Browns heading into Week 2. For Cleveland, Watson is facing more allegations dating back to 2020. Not only that, but Njoku is dealing with an ankle injury that will sideline him for Week 2. The injuries continue to pile on for a depleted Browns roster. Still, the road is easier in the next three weeks as opposed to the season opener.

Cleveland plays the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants, and the Las Vegas Raiders in weeks two, three, and four. Regardless of the easy schedule, it's tough to tell who will be under center. As Watson is dealing with these allegations, he may sit out of multiple games. Then, Browns fans can likely see Jameis Winston take the starting spot.

Despite the uncertainty on offense, Cleveland maintains a vicious defensive presence. The defensive line is amongst the best in the NFL, led by reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Myles Garrett. The secondary is led by pro-bowler Denzel Ward. If the Browns react properly amidst the uncertainties, the upcoming weeks should reveal their old selves once again.

The Browns take on the Jaguars in Week 2 in the newly-named TrEverBank Stadium, in part of Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence's collaboration with EverBank.