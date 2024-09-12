The Jacksonville Jaguars are hosting the Cleveland Browns on Sunday for an extra-special home opener. The team is re-branding EverBank Stadium into “TrEverBank Stadium” to honor quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Lawrence opened up about the honor, via ESPN's Michael DiRocco.

“I don't like having too much of the spotlight with stuff like that, but I think it was clever,” Lawrence said. “They have the naming rights for the stadium, so it's a good play on words, and I was fine with it.”

Lawrence is collaborating with EverBank, the Jacksonville-based financial services company that owns the stadium's naming rights. By game time, temporary signage with Lawrence's name will be posted all around the premises.

Lawrence began working with EverBank in August, appearing in multiple ads, including one where he observed the installation of the TrEverBank logo.

“It's a pretty cool spot,” Lawrence said. “The commercials are going to be pretty funny, and they did a good job with it.”

Will Jacksonville honor Lawrence's special day with a win?

The Jaguars will have to be on point to beat the Browns

While Jacksonville is favored to beat Cleveland, it'll be operating shorthanded, via ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Jaguars placed standout CB Tyson Campbell on the injured reserve list due to a hamstring injury; he now will be out for a minimum of four weeks,” Schefter reported.

On the other hand, the Browns will be without tight end David Njoku. Cleveland's offense had a rough day against the Dallas Cowboys, as quarterback Deshuan Watson continues to look subpar. If Jacksonville's defense can stop the Browns' mediocre unit, the club should have a good chance of winning.

However, Cleveland's defense is one of the league's best and could give Lawrence and company fits. The Clemson alum only tossed 162 yards and a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1, who have a less imposing unit. If he has another mediocre day on Sunday, it won't be a good look.

While Lawrence has been a credible NFL starter thus far, he's hardly justified his draft status. The 2018 first-overall pick has completed 63.7% of his passes with 59 touchdowns, 39 picks, and 6.7 yards-per-attempt in his career thus far, with his signature victory being a comeback win against the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2022 AFC Wild Card game.

A convincing performance against an elite defense would do wonders for Lawrence's outlook going forward, as it would suggest he's a true difference-maker rather than an average signal-caller.