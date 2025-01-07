The Cleveland Browns had a very rough 2024 season, as the team went 3-14 on the campaign. The season-ending 35-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens this past Saturday showed that head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Beery need to address the quarterback position before the 2025 regular season. When asked about a plan to address the signal caller spot, Berry had an intriguing take on it.

“I’d say, Scott (Petrak), that I think there’s opportunity every offseason,” Berry said to the Browns' official website on Monday. “I wouldn’t necessarily constrain us to any one way of attacking, whether it’s the quarterback position or any position across the roster. We’ve always prided ourselves on being opportunistic. And there are probably also opportunities that we don’t see today that will pop up over the next several months. So, we’ll be flexible in that regard.”

Starting quarterback Deshaun Watson only played seven games before landing on the IR due to a season-ending Achilles injury. Backup quarterback Jameis Winston played in 12 games, but he is once again a free agent. Third-stringer Dorian Thompson-Robinson has shown flashes. but nothing concrete. Bailey Zappe started Saturday's game after being picked up later in the season and was mostly unimpressive. So, where do Berry and Stefanski go from here? Whatever choices they make regarding the position may determine if the pair see a seventh season leading the home team at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Browns have several options to address QB dilemma in 2025

The Browns possess the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and they could potentially target a quarterback with that pick. Winston could sign elsewhere. Zappe could as well. Thompson-Robinson could be traded. Watson, who is still making $46 million guaranteed next year despite a contract restructure, will be back. So, drafting a rookie quarterback that can come in and compete with Watson for the starting job might not be the worst idea in the world.

Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward are considered to be the projected top two quarterbacks in this year's class. The Tennessee Titans, who will pick first, will likely take one of those two players. Will the Browns take the other? If Berry's comments on Monday are of any indication, then Cleveland will take whichever path it deems to be the best for the long-term health of the franchise.