One of the most iconic TNA wrestlers is WWE star AJ Styles, who is currently signed to the latter, but the “Phenomenal One” will make his return at Slammiversary.

TNA announced that Styles is coming back at Slammiversary on Sunday, July 20, 2025. The event will emanate from Long Island, New York, and begin at 8 pm EST.

The move has prompted TNA to make tweaks to their show. They will be moving their stage back to create more seating areas for fans.

The nature of Styles' appearance is unclear. TNA is keeping its plans close to the vest. So, fans will have to wait to find out if he wrestles or not.

He will not be the only WWE Superstar present at Slammiversary. NXT Champion Trick Williams is going to put his title on the line against TNA World Champion Joe Hendry, who recently made a cameo at WrestleMania 41.

Additionally, NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne defends her title against TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich. Both titles are on the line, so someone is walking out a double champion.

AJ Styles' TNA and WWE careers

After an acclaimed run in Ring of Honor, Styles joined TNA in 2002. He remained there for over a dozen years. He left in 2014 to have stints in Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and other independent promotions.

In 2016, Styles finally joined WWE, debuting at the Royal Rumble. He was immediately pushed to the moon, feuding with John Cena off the bat.

Styles beat Cena to win the WWE Championship, holding it for 140 days before dropping it back to Cena. He would beat Jinder Mahal to win the WWE Championship in November 2017, and his second reign would last 371 days.

Over the next few years, Styles would reunite with the O.C. (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson). He also had a brief alliance with Omos when he debuted in the company in 2020.

Recently, Styles feuded with Cody Rhodes over the WWE Championship in 2024. Their feud culminated with an “I Quit” match at Clash at the Castle: Scotland. Earlier that year, Styles was involved in a fatal four-way bout against then-WWE Champion Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, and LA Knight.

Heading into WrestleMania 40, Styles feuded with Knight. Later in the year, Styles feuded with Carmelo Hayes. Since coming back from an injury, Styles had a program with Logan Paul.