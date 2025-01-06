The Cleveland Browns went through a nightmarish 2024 season, finishing the campaign with a 35-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night. Backup Bailey Zappe started at quarterback in the matchup and played all but one series in the defeat. He was the fourth signal caller to start a game for the team this year, following Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston and Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Following Saturday's loss, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski discussed the team's quarterback situation.

“There’s uncertainty in pro sports,” Stefanski said Sunday to the press, including the Akron Beacon Journal. “There’s uncertainty in the NFL. We really trust in the guys we have, I trust in what we’re going to do in terms of putting this thing back together, but the fact that there’s going to be uncertainty at any position, I think, is just part of this league.”

Uncertainty is certainly the key phrase here. Watson's contract suggests he will once again remain the starting quarterback entering 2025, but the team and the signal caller recently restructured his deal. Is it possible for them to get out of the deal and not incur a massive cap hit? It's unlikely that will occur, especially since his $46 million salary is fully guaranteed. Winston started 12 games but will be a free agent. Thompson-Robinson has shown a few flashes but nothing concrete, and Zappe wasn't terribly impressive. The team now possesses the second overall pick in 2025 NFL Draft. Will they take a quarterback once again?

Kevin Stefanski, Andrew Berry need to solve Browns' QB dilemma

The Tennessee Titans hold the number one pick in next year's draft, and it is certainly possible that they will select a quarterback with the selection. Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward are the top two projected signal callers, and multiple mock drafts have had the pair go 1-2 at the top of the draft over the last few weeks. Now, the Browns will be in position to take one or possibly both.

If Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry do decide to go that route, then what will happen to Watson? Will he compete with the rookie? Be the backup? Move on to another opportunity if able? Before missing the entire 2021 season due to suspension, Watson had become one of the best quarterbacks in the league. That was the signal caller that Berry and Stefanski hoped they were getting.

Now, the team is burdened by his contract. He's missed more time during his tenure in Cleveland than he's played. When he has played, he has certainly not looked like a $46 million dollar a year player. Not even close. Can Stefanski and his staff (which will include a new offensive coordinator next season) get the former first-round pick back on track? If not, then the head coach might not see a seventh season at Huntington Bank Stadium.