It should be an interesting offseason for the Cleveland Browns. Consultant Mike Vrabel will be out of the picture, and Myles Garrett might follow him through the door. Also, Bill Simmons obliterated Browns fans over hopes of landing Kirk Cousins, according to a post on X by Ben Axelrod.

Bill Simmons: “I was on Browns Reddit today, which is one of the darkest places on the internet. It’s just absolutely brutal. There’s even on Browns Reddit, a ‘Should we make a run at Kirk Cousins this offseason?’ thread. That’s a thread on Browns Reddit. It’s dark, man.”

The Browns are coming off their fifth straight loss, a 20-3 humiliation at the hands of the Miami Dolphins, who played without starting quarterback Tua Tagvailoa.

Browns QB situation murky for 2025

It might seem like Deshaun Watson has the upper hand. The Browns restructured his contract to create cap flexibility for the 2025 and 2026 seasons, according to multiple reports. Watson originally signed a fully guaranteed $230 million, five-year contract.

However, Ian Rapoport said Watson could have competition from other team’s free agents, according to foxnews.com.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s veteran competition. Aaron Rodgers, if he’s not on the Jets, would be one potential option, Kirk Cousins another,” Rapoport said.

Rapoport added that Rodgers’ future with the New York Jets could hinge on whether they trade Garrett Wilson. He said that Wilson might want off the Jets if Rodgers is brought back for the 2025 season.

QB situation could affect Kevin Stefanski

On Friday’s episode of Scoop City via bleacherreport.com, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported the Browns will likely hang on to Stefanski.

“I talked to some people in Cleveland, and they tell me that Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski are going to be safe,” Russini said. “They are going to come back next year,” Russini said (16:30 mark). “I think they realize that the problem that they're having has more to do with the quarterback than it does with Kevin Stefanski.”

Watson and Jameis Winston couldn’t carry the Browns to success in 2024. Waston Dorian Thompson-Robinson has taken over at the helm late in the season. Waston posted a 1-6 mark while Winston turned in a 2-5 ledger. DTR is 0-2.