The Cleveland Browns got the full Jameis Winston experience Monday night in a wild loss to the Denver Broncos. Winston compiled an absolutely bananas stat line, completing 34 passes for a franchise-record 497 yards and four touchdowns. However, the 10th-year veteran also threw three interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns in the 41-32 loss.

Prior to the team’s Week 13 Monday Night Football matchup, the Browns released quarterback Bailey Zappe. A mere 24 hours later, Cleveland has reunited with the third-year passer. After clearing waivers, the Browns re-signed Zappe to the active roster, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero on X.

Zappe was selected in the fourth round of the 2022 draft by the New England Patriots. He began his career as the third-string quarterback but ended up appearing in 14 games over two years with the team, including eight starts. He went 4-4 as New England’s starting QB but was waived by the Patriots following the 2023 season.

Zappe landed with the Kansas City Chiefs as a member of the practice squad just before the start of the 2024 season. But after Deshaun Watson’s season-ending Achilles tear, the Browns signed Zappe to the active roster.

Bailey Zappe is back with the Browns Tuesday after being waived Monday

With Winston named Cleveland’s new starter and Dorian Thompson-Robinson operating as his backup, Zappe became the team’s third-string QB. After his release and subsequent re-signing, he will resume that role on the depth chart.

The Browns fell to 3-9 following Monday night’s loss to the Broncos and the team has long been out of the playoff picture. However, Cleveland’s games have become must-watch events with Winston under center. The 30-year-old signal caller made NFL history against the Broncos as the only passer with 450 yards and multiple pick-sixes.

The Browns are 2-3 since installing Jameis as the starter in Week 8. White it seems that Cleveland can only beat AFC North rivals, with Winston’s two wins coming against the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers, it’s safe to say the former first overall draft pick will be the Browns’ starter for the rest of the season.

Of course, should disaster strike, Cleveland once again has an experienced NFL starter on the roster in Zappe. The Browns will travel to Pittsburgh for a rematch against the division-leading Steelers in Week 14.