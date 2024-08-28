Following Bailey Zappe's release by the New England Patriots during Tuesday's roster cuts, the quarterback wasted no time in securing a new opportunity with the Kansas City Chiefs.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reports that the Chiefs are bringing Bailey Zappe onto their practice squad, giving the 25-year-old quarterback a fresh start. Drafted by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Western Kentucky, Zappe entered the league with a solid background and signed a four-year, $4.3 million contract with New England, looking to carve out a role with the team.

However, Zappe’s time with the Patriots wasn’t without its hurdles. This preseason proved particularly challenging for him, as the team made significant moves that altered the quarterback landscape in New England. The Patriots signed veteran Jacoby Brissett and selected Drake Maye with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, signaling a shift that left Zappe's place on the roster uncertain. Ultimately, as the Patriots worked to finalize their 53-man roster, Zappe was among the players released.

Despite these setbacks, Zappe demonstrated potential during the 2023 season. He managed to appear in 10 games, starting in six, where he completed nearly 60 percent of his passes, amassing 1,272 yards, six touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Although Carson Wentz has solidified his role as the No. 2 quarterback behind Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City, the Chiefs saw an opportunity to add depth and potential by claiming Zappe off waivers from New England. With Zappe now on the practice squad, the Chiefs have bolstered their quarterback group, giving Zappe the chance to develop his skills in a strong and competitive environment. This new chapter in Kansas City provides Zappe with a valuable opportunity to learn and grow within one of the NFL’s premier organizations.