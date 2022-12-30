By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett commented on the team’s decision to bench him for the first defensive drive of the game in Week 16’s 17-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Christmas Eve.

“I respect the decision,” Garrett said on Friday, according to The Athletic’s Zac Jackson. “I think it was a misunderstanding at the end of the day. I don’t foresee anything like this happening again.”

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski called the benching a “team decision.” Garrett had a lack of communication with the team when he missed a practice earlier in the week, which led to Stefanski disciplining him, according to Cleveland.com.

Garrett was dealing with an illness last week that led to him missing two practices, but reportedly didn’t call in sick. The Texas A&M product was also fined by the team. He ended up tallying three tackles in the loss on Saturday.

Garrett has been excellent for the Browns this year on the stat sheet, but has made headlines for off-field antics more than once. He was involved in a car accident earlier this season which led to a citation and time away from the team.

He’s also been dealing with a nagging shoulder injury that led to speculation he would be shut down for the season, as the 6-9 Browns are nowhere near a playoff spot in the AFC. It’s likely Garrett will play in the Browns’ final two regular season games in Washington and Pittsburgh against the Commanders and Steelers.

He’s just three sacks away from eclipsing his career-high of 16 set last season; he has 13.5 this season over 14 games with 45 combined tackles and two forced fumbles.

It’s been another disappointing campaign for Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns, who have made the postseason only once since 2002.