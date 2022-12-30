By Enzo Flojo · 4 min read

The Cleveland Browns are not going to the playoffs. It’s a rather disappointing outcome for a team loaded with talent. And yet, it’s also not that surprising considering the roller-coaster ride this franchise has endured in the past few months. A week after besting division rivals Baltimore, the Browns underwhelmed last week against the New Orleans Saints and lost, 17-10. Now they will try to bounce back and play spoiler against the Washington Commanders on the road in Week 17. At 6-9, the Browns have no postseason berth to play for, but if they win here, that would potentially send the Commanders teetering on the edge of getting eliminated from playoff contention. Now let’s look at our Browns Week 17 predictions as they take on the Commanders.

The Browns have struggled to find success with quarterback Deshaun Watson. However, they have an opportunity to disrupt the playoff hopes of the Commanders.

Despite these challenges, the Browns have lost six of their games by a narrow margin. Still, some fans are calling for the dismissal of head coach Kevin Stefanski. We believe that is not fair as it was clear given all the things beyond his control that happened this season.

Meanwhile, the Commanders, who are dealing with their own quarterback controversy between Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinecke, will try to defend their home field and secure a winning season.

With all these in mind, here are our four bold predictions for the Browns in their Week 17 game against the Commanders.

4. Browns defense shows up

Earlier this week, it was announced that Carson Wentz would be starting for the Commanders instead of Heinicke. Take note that Cleveland has faced Wentz twice before and holds a 1-1 record against the former number two overall pick. This season, Wentz has struggled, recording a 2-4 record with 11 touchdowns and six interceptions before being placed on injured reserve. He was also sacked 23 times in the first six games alone.

In an early season loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Wentz was sacked a staggering nine times. He also faced more than three sacks in three additional games before being sidelined with injury. Cleveland’s defense may have an opportunity to make a statement in this game if they can pressure Wentz. Players like Martin Emerson, Grant Delpit, and Denzal Ward may also try to get some picks. Of course, defensive linemen like Myles Garrett and Alex Wright could wrap Wentz up in the backfield.

3. Browns running game gets going

Despite being eliminated from the playoffs and dealing with a foot injury, running back Nick Chubb has no plans to sit out the final two weeks of the season. When asked if he had considered ending his season early, Chubb responded, “Not at all.”

He is currently third in the NFL in rushing with almost 1,400 yards, and the Browns rely heavily on their rushing attack. On the other end, the Commanders have allowed an average of 145.5 rushing yards per game over the last four weeks.

This means the Browns ground attack should get going against the Commanders. Take note, though, that since Week 12, the Browns’ rushing attack has leveled off near the average mark. The injury to starting center Ethan Pocic and Watson taking over as quarterback is believed to be contributing factors.

Keep in mind as well that Cleveland may give rookie running back Jerome Ford a few carries in the final two games in order to protect Chubb from further injury. Ford has mainly been used as the team’s kickoff returner this season, averaging 25.3 yards per return on 24 returns.

2. Deshaun Watson struggles again

Deshaun Watson’s performance over the last four games has been underwhelming. That is due in part to the fact that he had not played in an NFL game for over 700 days and the poor weather conditions during the game at First Energy Stadium. His overall statistics for the season are actually some of the worst of his career.

Remember that Watson currently has a 2-2 record as the starter. He has completed only 71 of 123 passes for a completion percentage of 57.7 percent. He has thrown for only 703 yards and two touchdowns in four games. These numbers are significantly lower than his normal rates, as he had thrown for 104 touchdowns over the previous four seasons.

We feel like he could struggle again in this game. Watson should put up 230+ yards with one touchdown and one INT.

"I feel very comfortable with (the offense). The progress is continuing to grow each and every week." – 4️⃣ — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 29, 2022

1. Browns bounce back big time

It is likely that Watson will eventually learn to effectively run the Browns offense. However, it is unlikely to happen against the strong defense of the Commanders. Since Watson’s return, the Browns have been inconsistent, averaging only 15 points per game. Still, they are still a formidable opponent, especially in a situation where they have nothing to lose.

The Commanders cannot afford to drop this game if they hope to make the NFC Wild Card. Recall that there are other teams close behind them in the standings. The Browns have a good chance of winning this game, as they have a more skilled offense than the Commanders, who have a below-average offense overall.

With Wentz back as starting quarterback, the Browns may also win the turnover battle. It is likely that the Browns will score multiple touchdowns and get their seventh win of the season