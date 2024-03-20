Nick Chubb is expected to return to the Cleveland Browns running back room in 2024. However, with a year away from the gridiron, the Browns want to ensure they have ample back up in place.
Cleveland has signed D'Onta Foreman to a one-year contract, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. The financial details of Foreman's contract have not yet been revealed.
The running back spent the 2023 season with the Chicago Bears, appearing in nine games. He ran for 425 yards an four touchdowns. Alongside the Bears, Foreman has played for the Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans and Carolina Panthers throughout his NFL career. Over 52 games, he has ran for 2,326 yards and six touchdowns.
Browns eyeing 2024 Chubb return
Adding Nick Chubb back into the fold would be a massive boost for the Browns. The running back appeared in just two games before suffering a brutal ACL injury in 2023. However, Cleveland still seems committed to him as their starter.
General manager Andrew Berry has stated that the team is expecting Chubb to return in 2024, via Jake Trotter of ESPN. Whether that means he'll be ready for Week 1 has not yet been revealed. But if Chubb is fully healthy then he is undoubtedly the leader in Cleveland's backfield.
The running back has appeared in 77 games since joining the team in 2018, starting 70 of them. He has run for 6,511 yards and 48 touchdowns. In every season except 2023, Chubb has at least 950 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. He was a Pro Bowler from 2019-2022, breaking 1,000 rushing yards every season.
Alongside Nick Chubb, Cleveland is expecting the healthy return of quarterback Deshaun Watson. If the Browns want to make a serious playoff run, having a fully healthy offense would do wonders.
Foreman joins the field
But if it takes time for Chubb to return, the Browns need to make sure they still have a successful run game. D'Onta Foreman will now join the fold, looking to work his way up to RB2.
Alongside Foreman, Jerome Ford, Nyheim Hines, Pierre Strong Jr. and John Kelly will be battling for a role in the run game. As free agency and the NFL Draft playoff, there's a chance the Browns' RB situation could change entirely.
Ford should have a strong foothold after his performance in 2023 however. Filling in for the injured Chubb, Ford appeared in all 17 games – starting 12 – and ran for 813 yards and four touchdowns.
Hines – like Foreman – was signed during the offseason. While neither deals technically guarantee a roster spot, it would be puzzling for the Browns to sign an outside running back just to release them. Hines missed the entirety of the 2023 season after suffering a jet ski induced injury. At this stage of his career he has been more known for his pass-catching ability. He has 240 receptions for 1,778 yards and eight touchdowns over his five-year career.
With Kareem Hunt no longer in Cleveland, Hines can fill that role. Then Foreman would provide a more ferocious, between-the-tackles type runner. The Browns are hoping the lightning and thunder type offense plays a crucial role behind Chubb.
Now on his third team in three years, D'Onta Foreman is looking to make his mark on the Browns. With the offense set to return numerous stars, the RB will look to play a complimentary role and stay ready whenever his name is called.