The Chicago Bears entered Week 7 in a precarious position, dreaming of picking up their second win of the season. As the Bears took on the Las Vegas Raiders, D'Onta Foreman made sure those dreams came true.

Chicago came away with a 30-12 victory, moving to 2-5 on the season. Foreman played a major role, finding the endzone three times. After the victory, Foreman let out his excitement leaving Soldier Field, via the team's X account.

“Great team win today,” Foreman exclaimed. “Bear Down baby.”

With Justin Fields suffering a thumb injury, Chicago was forced to turn to undrafted free agent Tyson Bagent. Bagent responded nicely, throwing for 162 yards and a touchdown while earning his first NFL win in his first NFL start. However, Bagent had plenty of help from Foreman.

RECOMMENDED
Tyson Bagent gets game ball after first Bears win
Bears’ Tyson Bagent reacts to getting game ball after first career win

Dan Fappiano ·

Bears QB Tyler Bagent took over for Justin Fields in Week 7 and beat the Raiders.
Tyson Bagent mania taking over Chicago as Bears’ undrafted rookie QB shines in place of Justin Fields

Tim Crean ·

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels looking like a clown while holding a clipboard.
Raiders’ Josh McDaniels clowned for cowardly field goal decision vs. Bears

Benjamin Adducchio ·

The running back scored two touchdowns on the ground and one through the air. He was the only Bear to find pay dirt against the Raiders. But Chicago won't mind, as Foreman added 89 yards rushing and helped lead the offense in the run game.

Like Bagent, Foreman was also thrust into a starting role. With injuries to Roschon Johnson and Khalil Herbert, Foreman was elevated into the RB1 role. He proved he can handle the opportunity when given to him with his massive game against the Raiders.

The Bears are still just 2-5. It's not like the Raiders are the Kansas City Chiefs. However, D'Onta Foreman and company were able to pick up a win with their backup QB. Everyone in Chicago is excited.