The Chicago Bears entered Week 7 in a precarious position, dreaming of picking up their second win of the season. As the Bears took on the Las Vegas Raiders, D'Onta Foreman made sure those dreams came true.

Chicago came away with a 30-12 victory, moving to 2-5 on the season. Foreman played a major role, finding the endzone three times. After the victory, Foreman let out his excitement leaving Soldier Field, via the team's X account.

“Great team win today,” Foreman exclaimed. “Bear Down baby.”

With Justin Fields suffering a thumb injury, Chicago was forced to turn to undrafted free agent Tyson Bagent. Bagent responded nicely, throwing for 162 yards and a touchdown while earning his first NFL win in his first NFL start. However, Bagent had plenty of help from Foreman.

The running back scored two touchdowns on the ground and one through the air. He was the only Bear to find pay dirt against the Raiders. But Chicago won't mind, as Foreman added 89 yards rushing and helped lead the offense in the run game.

Like Bagent, Foreman was also thrust into a starting role. With injuries to Roschon Johnson and Khalil Herbert, Foreman was elevated into the RB1 role. He proved he can handle the opportunity when given to him with his massive game against the Raiders.

The Bears are still just 2-5. It's not like the Raiders are the Kansas City Chiefs. However, D'Onta Foreman and company were able to pick up a win with their backup QB. Everyone in Chicago is excited.