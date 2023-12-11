First Aaron Rodgers, now after NFL's Week 14, Justin Herbert and CJ Stroud go down. NFL quarterback injures are on the rise.

Another week, another slate of starting quarterback injuries around the NFL, this time with Justin Herbert and CJ Stroud going down.

It feels par for the course over the last two NFL seasons that starting quarterbacks across the league are going down with injuries, missing significant time. This seems odd considering that rules have seemingly been regulated over the years to help protect the position. As of Week 14, which saw Justin Herbert, CJ Stroud, and Jake Browning—who is a backup to Joe Burrow—all leave during the middle of their games not to return, making the total number of starting signal-callers down with injury at 10 teams, with six of those out for the season.

Let's take a look at every starting NFL quarterback injury that has taken place over the course of the 2023 season.

Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets

The 2023 NFL season started with perhaps the most significant of all quarterback injuries, with Aaron Rodgers going down for the Jets after just four snaps in Week 1 when he tore his Achilles tendon. There wasn't a team with more hype than New York coming into 2023, and it went down in just over a minute and a half of play.

Injury status: Out for the season

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

During training camp, Joe Burrow strained his calf that caused him to miss the preseason. However, Burrow was able to start once the regular season began, although it wasn't without some possible lingering issues that caused the Bengals to lose three out of their first four games.

But just as Burrow was beginning to look healthy again and the Bengals were winning games, the former LSU quarterback tore a ligament in his right wrist on his throwing hand in Week 11 while playing in a pivotal AFC North division game on Thursday Night Football.

Injury status: Out for the season

DeShaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

After years of dealing with legal issues, DeShaun Watson finally had a whole season of play ahead of him with the Browns this season. That is until he injured his right-throwing shoulder against the Tennessee Titans in Week 3. That injury, often criticized after Watson was cleared but still refused to play, caused him to miss four games. He would return for only two more games before suffering a fracture in the same shoulder against the Ravens in Week 10.

Injury status: Out for the season

Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts

When Anthony Richardson was on the field in his four starts of the 2023 season, it was becoming clear that all the hype that had been laid upon him to earn his first-round draft choice by the Colts was warranted. But it also seemed clear that Richardson was going to have to adjust his game given that within the first two weeks of the seasons, he sustained a leg injury in Week 1 and a concussion after just over a quarter of play in Week 2.

What put Richardson on the shelf for the season, however, was when he suffered an AC joint injury in his right-throwing shoulder against the Titans in Week 5. We only got a glimpse of what the rookie could do, although amending his style of play will need to be evaluated come next year if he wants to make it a full season.

Injury status: Out for the season

Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans

While some injuries can totally deter a season for teams, it can sometimes project a promising future for them as well. Ryan Tannehill was essentially on borrowed time with the Titans as he entered the last of his four-year deal with Tennessee. He made it through five whole games before suffering a high ankle sprain injury against the Ravens in Week 6. Malik Willis would find himself coming in for Tannehill in that game, but since then, Will Levis has taken the reins.

Injury status: Active

CJ Stroud, Houston Texans

It's hard not to say that CJ Stroud has been nothing short of a revelation this season in his rookie year. Up until Week 14, he's been on a very short list of stable, reliable, high-productive starting quarterbacks. Against the Jets on Sunday, he went down like a lot of the others, suffering a concussion midway through the fourth quarter.

Injury status: Unknown

Jimmy Garoppolo, Las Vegas Raiders

Jimmy Garoppolo's career has not been short of injuries, and that has been the case again in 2023 with his new team in the Raiders. Garoppolo suffered a concussion back in Week 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, missed one week, then made two more starts. However, he only made it through a half in Week 6 against the New England Patriots before suffering a back injury that caused him to go to the hospital during the game.

Injury ultimately didn't cause him to lose his starting position, though, rather than his lack of production. Aidan O'Connell has taken the starting position.

Injury status: Active

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

On Sunday, Justin Herbert suffered another injury this season, with this one looking more worrisome than his previous hand injury he suffered. Back in Week 4 against the Raiders, he got his middle finger on his non-throwing hand stuck in a Raiders' defender's helmet after throwing an interception in the fourth quarter that required a split on the hand. On Sunday in a 24-7 loss to the Denver Broncos, it was his throwing hand this time that took the injury, fracturing his index finger that caused him to be taken out of the game.

Injury status: Unknown

Daniel Jones, New York Giants

It was just a matter of time before Daniel Jones was going to hit the injury report. In only six games this season, Jones was sacked a whopping 30 times; 13 times against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1, and 10 against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4 alone.

Jones originally suffered a neck injury in Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins, but it was when he tore his ACL in Week 9 against the Raiders that ended his season.

Injury status: Out for the season

Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

Entering the final year of his contract, rumors began to swirl that the Vikings could have traded Kirk Cousins as they were teetering back and forth between being a playoff contender. That was until Cousins tore his Achilles tendon against the Green Bay Packers in Week 8.

Injury status: Out for the season

Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Steelers

It was a Week 12 ankle injury against the Bengals that has kept Kenny Pickett from returning as the starter for the Steelers. Mitch Trubisky has had to take over the starting duties. But Pickett could be out well over a month.

Injury status: possible return Week 18 versus Ravens

Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks

Finally, Geno Smith was held out of today's game against the San Francisco 49ers after injuring his groin in practice this week. Drew Lock stepped in for Smith, with the Seahawks losing 28-16.

Injury status: unknown

NFL's final stretch of regular season, maybe without Justin Herbert and CJ Stroud

With a month left in the season, fans and the NFL themselves have to be hoping now that quarterbacks like Justin Herbert and CJ Stroud can return, and others like them won't suffer similar injuries. This is unfortunately becoming an epidemic within the league, with no signs of slowing down.