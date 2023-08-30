This is getting ridiculous. After cutting quarterback Kellen Mond, bringing him back, and cutting him again from the final Cleveland Browns' 53-man roster leading up to Week 1 of the season, it seemed like the Browns’ Mond saga was over. However, early on Wednesday, reports surfaced that Mond was going to be back on the Browns practice squad. A few hours later, the team signed PJ Walker instead.

On Wednesday, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported in a now-deleted tweet that the Browns were bringing back Kellen Mond for their practice squad. However, a few hours later, Pelissero tweeted, “The #Browns signed QB P.J. Walker to their practice squad. QB Kellen Mond, who initially was believed to be returning to Cleveland, is now a free agent.”

This most recent flip-flop comes less than a week after the Browns pulled a similar move with Mond. The third-year signal-caller out of Texas A&M was the Browns' fourth quarterback during the preseason behind starter Deshaun Watson, veteran Joshua Dobbs, and rookie fifth-round pick Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

As cut-down day approached, the Browns waived Mond on Thursday, August 24. Later that day, though, the team traded Dobbs to the Arizona Cardinals and brought Mond back behind the new primary backup, Thompson-Robinson.

Ahead of the Browns' 53-man roster deadline on Tuesday, August 29, the team seemingly released Mond for good before the apparent flip-flop for PJ Walker a day later.

Getting cut from an NFL team is tough for these players who’ve worked their whole lives to achieve their NFL dreams. Getting cut three times in a week — even if the last one was just an erroneous media report — is brutal. Here’s hoping Mond lands on a practice squad and gets another shot for his troubles.