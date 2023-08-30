The Cleveland Browns officially announced their 53-man roster on Tuesday.

The Browns made their fair share of roster moves before the NFL's roster cut deadline. They surprisingly cut wide receiver Austin Watkins, who led the NFL in preseason receiving yards with 257. They traded for New England Patriots running back Pierre Strong Jr. on Sunday. Quarterback Joshua Dobbs, who signed with the Browns in March, was traded to the Arizona Cardinals just a few days before.

Plenty of talented options still remain on Cleveland's roster before they kick off against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 10. Defensive end Za'Darius Smith, a three-time Pro Bowler who was traded to the Browns in May, took a starting spot on the Browns' defensive line with defensive end Myles Garrett, defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson and tackle Jordan Elliott. Running back Nick Chubb will return to the roster after he finished the 2022 NFL season with 1,525 rushing yards.

Who is one sneaky roster cut survivor who could impact the Browns' roster in 2023?

David Bell

The Browns will need talented receiving options to boost their offense after they ended last season with a total of 3,710 receiving yards in 2022, putting them in 23rd place in the NFL, according to NFL.com.

Bell, a former third-round selection out of Purdue, played in 16 games and started in three for the Browns since Cleveland selected him with the 99th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He ended the 2022 season with a total of 214 receiving yards on 24 receptions. He recorded as many as 35 passing yards during a Week 4 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, hauling in two of his three targets as Atlanta took a 23-20 victory in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Bell played in 120 total snaps for the Browns during their 2023 NFL preseason run, according to Pro Football Focus. He played in 76 snaps as a slot receiver and 27 as a wide receiver. The former First-Team All-American receiver finished a 17-15 preseason loss to the Washington Commanders with 33 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown. Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson found Bell from about seven yards out in the in the third quarter, firing a quick strike to the endzone to put Cleveland within nine points of Washington.

David Bell will join a receiver corps that features Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore and Donovan Peoples-Jones. Receivers Cedric Tillman and Jakeem Grant Sr. also made the cut. Cooper led the Browns with over 1,100 receiving yards in 2022. Peoples-Jones, a former sixth-round pick from the Michigan Wolverines, took second place on the roster with 839 receiving yards.

Bell broke down how he could take the next step in year two in a February article from ESPN Staff Writer Jake Trotter.

“I think it's just about breaking down the film and understanding the deficiencies that I have within my game and just try to improve on those things,” Bell said, via Trotter. “… I'd probably just say being able to accel off the ball faster, being able to get out of a break quicker. … Being able to maneuver DBs to get them out of alignment so I can get to the spots on the field I need to get to. Those are the things I need to work on. I think once I do work on them, I think I can be a good receiver in the league.”

David Bell could be an important contributor for the Browns if he can replicate the success he saw with the Boilermakers and take the steps to improve during his second year in the NFL.