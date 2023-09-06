The Cleveland Browns are gearing up for their season-opening contest against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 of the 2023 campaign, but one of the biggest questions many fans have is whether or not star cornerback Denzel Ward will be on the field for the game. Ward has been working his way back from a concussion, and it remains to be seen if he can find his way out of the concussion protocol in time for Sunday's contest.

Ward put together another strong season in 2022 (53 tackles, 3 INT, 15 PD, 2 FR, 2 TD, 1 TFL, 1 QB Hit) and is entering the season as Cleveland's clear-cut top cornerback. Ward's status is certainly murky with Week 1 creeping up quickly, but it looks like he has managed to find his way back on the practice field on Wednesday afternoon, which is a great sign for the Browns.

Key news for Browns: Pro Bowl CB Denzel Ward returns to practice field on limited basis today for 1st time since Aug. 26. Ward remains in concussion protocol. HC Kevin Stefanski said Ward needs to “clear all benchmarks” to play Sunday vs Bengals. But practice return is progress. pic.twitter.com/QnX2MyOrsq — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) September 6, 2023

Head coach Kevin Stefanski made it clear that Ward isn't going to play unless he is fully ready to go, but getting back on the field is the first step towards achieving that goal. The concussion protocol can be a tough process to get out of, but judging by how he's practicing, it would seem like Ward is making good progress.

Going up against a dominant Bengals receiving corps that features Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins makes it all the more important for Ward to get himself ready for Week 1. Even then, though, it's clear that the Browns aren't going to rush Ward back onto the field before he's ready, but this looks like a positive update for the talented cornerback ahead of a big divisional matchup to open the season.