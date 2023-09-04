Week 1 of the 2023 season is nearly upon us! First up on the Cleveland Browns' schedule is a date with division rivals Cincinnati Bengals. While Cleveland has had Cincy's number for most of the last three years, it's still not going to be easy going up against them. To make matters worse for them, though, they might be without one of their key defenders.

Denzel Ward, the Browns' top cornerback, is on the injury list after suffering a concussion. With Ward still on the concussion protocol, his status for Week 1 against the Bengals remains uncertain. It certainly doesn't help that the CB is absent during Cleveland's practice, per Jake Trotter.

“Denzel Ward not at Monday’s practice. The Pro Bowl CB has been in concussion protocol since Cleveland’s final preseason game.”

However, safety Rodney McCloud said that he is encouraged that Ward will be ready for Week 1. If he's not ready, though, the Browns safety stressed that the “next man up” should be ready.

#Browns S Rodney McLeod on Denzel Ward’s status for Sunday vs #Bengals pic.twitter.com/LxCKoHab1b — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 4, 2023

Denzel Ward has been in and out of the injury list for quite some time now. This recent stint to the IL is due to a concussion he suffered during the preseason. Since this isn't his first concussion (not by a long shot), the Browns are understandably being cautious with his return. It is, quite literally, a matter of life and death.

If Ward isn't able to suit up, though, the Browns are going to have a major problem against the Bengals. Cincinnati's strongest asset is their trio of star wide receivers. Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd are three excellent receivers that would be headliners on other teams. Cleveland was already in trouble even if Ward was to play. Without their Pro Bowl cornerback? The team will need to get creative in stopping the Bengals' potent attack.

The Browns are heading into the 2023 season with the hopes of redeeming themselves after last season's debacle. A win against the reigning division champs would certainly bolster their chances this year. Can they survive the impending absence of their star cornerback against one of the best offenses in the league?