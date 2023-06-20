There has been speculation this offseason that the Cleveland Browns are looking to add a second stud RB behind Nick Chubb, and it was rumored to be a free agent star like Ezekiel Elliot or Kareem Hunt.

However, the Browns have essentially shut down these rumors, as reported by Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

“I do think the Browns will add another running back before the season, but it won’t be a big-name back such as a Dalvin Cook or Ezekiel Elliott, and they won’t re-sign Kareem Hunt,” Cabot explained.

Ezekiel Elliot has still not been picked up since his release in March, partially due to the $10.9 million cap hit to any team that signs him. The 27-year-old is coming off a career worst season, and has been unable to land with a new squad.

Kareem Hunt finds himself in a similar position at the same age as Elliot. Hunt spent the last four seasons splitting time with Nick Chubb in the Cleveland backfield, where he amassed over 2,800 yards from scrimmage and added 23 touchdowns to go with it.

He also dealt with injury concerns throughout his tenure, missing half the season in two separate years. The Browns were not willing to spend the money associated with his market value of around $4 million a year, and the team believed he was slipping with his speed.

It remains to be seen where veteran backs Kareem Hunt and Ezekiel Elliot will end up, but it won't be back in in the orange and brown.