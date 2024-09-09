A distressing season opener for Cleveland Browns fans is being compounded by disappointing injury news. Pro Bowl tight end David Njoku is “feared to have suffered a high-ankle sprain” in Sunday's 33-17 loss to the visiting Dallas Cowboys, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

An offense that looked painfully discombobulated and completely outmatched may now be without one of its top talents for the next few weeks. Although it is obviously far too early to waive the white flag or put on the paper bags, the Dawg Pound's optimism is surely fading to some degree.

Njoku sustained the injury after recording a 29-yard reception in the third quarter. He headed to the locker room and did not return. The play eventually resulted in the Browns' first touchdown of the game. Maybe if the former first-round draft pick remained on the field, Cleveland's performance would have been a tad easier to stomach. He finished with a team-high four catches and 44 yards.

Njoku's setback becomes even more of a bummer when considering he is coming off a breakout campaign. The 28-year-old had essentially been labeled a bust after six unspectacular years in the league. It all came together last season, though, as he totaled 81 receptions for 882 yards and six touchdowns (all career highs).

His emergence occurred primarily with Joe Flacco as the starting quarterback, so there are some questions about Njoku's ceiling with Deshaun Watson under center. The third-quarter chunk play offers some hope that the two can mesh well together in 2024-25, but fans will likely have to wait a while to before that connection is rekindled.

But by the looks of it, Watson and the Browns offense do not have the luxury of being patient.

It was ugly for the Browns in Week 1

The Cowboys decimated Cleveland's offensive line, sacking the QB an eye-opening six times on Sunday. Running back Jerome Ford mustered only 3.7 yards per carry on 12 rushing attempts, leaving Watson even more vulnerable.

The embattled signal-caller also has to be held accountable himself. He continues to look out of sorts during his Browns tenure (24-of 45 passing for 169 yards with one TD and two interceptions versus Dallas). While better protection will obviously help, Deshaun Watson is simply not getting the job done right now.

A turnaround is tougher to fathom if David Njoku is on the sidelines. The bright spot of a gloomy Week 1 is that Cleveland's schedule gets more favorable going forward. Following a Week 2 road game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team faces the New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Commanders.