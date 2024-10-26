The Cleveland Browns have had a rough 2024 season so far, and they will look to correct it with a win on Sunday. Their division rivals, the Baltimore Ravens, will visit Huntingdon Bank Field in an AFC North showdown. That matchup against the Ravens just got a little easier for Cleveland, as they are prepared to welcome back a former Pro Bowler to their offense. Guard Wyatt Teller was activated off of injured reserve Saturday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter on X (formerly Twitter).

“Browns have activated Pro-Bowl G Wyatt Teller off injured reserve,” Schefter posted on the social media site Saturday morning. “To make room on the roster, the team waived CB Kahlef Hailassie.”

The Browns lost starting quarterback Deshaun Watson for the season to an Achilles tear, and backup Jameis Winston is set to take over the offense. Getting Teller back should help his protection, as Winston likes to stand in the pocket the majority of the time. Will it make a difference against the Ravens? Come Sunday, the Browns and their fans will see if Teller and the Cleveland offense can return to their previous forms.

Wyatt Teller, Browns look to rebound with win over Ravens

The Browns could win their second game of the season if they can defeat the Ravens on their home turf. The team hasn't won since Week 2 when they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road, and the offense has yet to break 20 points in any of their games this season. The most they've scored? 17 points in the Week 1 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at home.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski undoubtedly hopes that the return of Teller and insertion of Winston into the lineup will help the unit. They recently traded top wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills, but running back Nick Chubb returned from injury last week. Tight end David Njoku is likely the top pass catcher right now, but the supporting cast won't hinder Winston if he can help it.

Can receivers Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman and Elijah Moore step up for their new quarterback? Filling the void left by Cooper's departure won't be easy, yet all three wideouts have shown flashes in the past. For the Browns' offense to finally wake up, all hands will need to be on deck against Baltimore. Any effort below that will likely end in defeat.

With Teller returning, the unit is almost back to full strength, sans Watson and left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. Now is the time for Cleveland to turn the ship around and move forward. Stefanski and GM Andrew Berry's jobs may depend on it.