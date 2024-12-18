After losing Deshaun Watson to a season-ending injury, the Cleveland Browns have had question marks at the quarterback position. Jameis Winston seemed to have a firm hold of the job, but that is no longer the case.

When the Browns take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16, Dorian Thompson-Robinson will be under center, the team announced. Head coach Kevin Stefanski has been impressed with Thompson-Robinson's growth and think he's ready to reclaim the starting role.

“[He's] really gotten better in every area. I can go back to when we were got Dorian, some of the things were different in terms of calling the plays in the huddle, some of the cadence stuff at the line of scrimmage.

“He's done a very, very good job of getting up to speed on all the nuance of the position. He's done a very good job of keeping himself prepared for when a moment comes and he's being put in there. He's really taken to the preparation part of this really well.”

DTR's promotion comes after Winston's disastrous performance against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15. The quarterback completed 16-of-25 passes for 146 yards and three interceptions. He was ultimately benched for Thompson-Robinson, who completed 4-of-9 passes for 18 scoreless yards and a pick.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson has made four total appearances in 2024, throwing for 100 yards, no touchdowns and four interceptions. He earned three opportunities to start in 2023, going 1-2. Thompson-Robinson appeared in eight games overall, throwing for 440 yards, a touchdown and four interceptions.

At 3-11, the Browns are playing for pride to end their 2024 campaign. When the offseason rolls around, the organization will need to have a serious discussion on whether or not Watson will be under center for 2025. But for now, Stefanski is trusting Thompson-Robinson to do the job. His numbers don't look pretty, but Stefanski is confident of a bounce back.