In the wake of D'Onta Foreman's devastating injury, the Cleveland Browns are experiencing more offensive injury woes in training camp. During the team's final training camp practice at the Greenbrier Resort, wide receiver Elijah Moore suffered a head injury. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Moore is being evaluated for a concussion.

The injury occurred after backup quarterback Jameis Winston targeted Moore over the middle during 11-on-11 work. The 24-year-old wideout took a tumble while being defended by Denzel Ward. Following the play, Moore was slow to get up after banging his head on the turf. He eventually made his way off the field with the Browns training staff.

This injury could be significant because Moore is slated for a big role again this season, especially with Stefanski calling more three- and four-receiver sets. Moore's possible concussion is even more devastating since No. 2 receiver Jerry Jeudy hasn’t yet participated in team drills, only position workouts during training camp, due to a knee injury.

The Browns are implementing a new offense that will feature Amari Cooper, Moore, and Jeudy in three-receiver sets, with Moore and Jeudy candidates as the featured choice or option route runner in the scheme. However, with Moore and Jeudy unavailable to work with starting quarterback Deshaun Watson, things feel uncertain.

Browns losing Elijah Moore could be a massive blow

On paper, not having Jeudy working with Watson is more dangerous than Moore being sidelined. However, with Cleveland's offense becoming so receiver-heavy, not having Moore available due to a concussion could be even worse for the Browns. Cleveland is trying to implement a new offense under Stefanksi. With how important Moore is to many of these schemes, his missing out on valuable on-field opportunities can keep the team from reaching its full potential.

Moore has been turning heads in training camp, making people miss in the open field and hauling in numerous passes from Watson. Although the team has brought in more competition at the position, Moore has made his case to be in the top three or four target-getters this season. Thanks to his mind-bending speed and steady hands, it makes sense why he's finally starting to gel with the Browns. But, now dealing with a possible concussion, Moore's momentum has come to a screeching halt.



Moore, 24, caught 59 passes for 640 yards with two touchdowns in 2024, his first season with Cleveland. Hopefully, he'll be healthy and ready to play when the Browns open their regular season at home against the Dallas Cowboys.