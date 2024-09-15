As the Cleveland Browns prepare for their Week 2 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, they'll be without both of their starting tackles. Jack Conklin was ruled inactive for the game as he continues to recover from his major knee surgery. James Hudson III will start his second career game in place of Conklin, which will be his 16th career start.

Left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. is also inactive for the Browns, who also missed more than half of last season with a knee injury. It will be another next man up for the Browns as they try to protect Deshaun Watson.

Browns' Jack Conklin, Jedrick Wills recovering from injuries

Conklin had a short season last year after suffering a torn ACL and MCL against the Cincinnati Bengals. He had been working out on the field during training camp, and that was a positive sign for an offensive line that had been dealing with multiple injuries.

Before the season started, the Browns announced that he passed his physical and came off the PUP list.

Conklin is known as arguably one of the best right tackles in the league, but injuries have made some people forget what he can do on the field when healthy. Conklin was named a first-team All-Pro during his first season with the Browns, and he signed a four-year, $60 million deal in 2022 with the team.

Wills was ruled out earlier in the week, as he has yet to make his season debut. To combat injuries to their offensive line, German Ifedi was elevated from the practice squad to provide some depth.

The Browns struggled to get any offense going in the first half of their Week 1 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, and most of that could be due to Deshaun Watson not having much time to operate in the pocket.