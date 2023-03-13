Lamar Jackson isn’t the only top-billed quarterback that is making headlines this offseason, as star signal caller Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns have agreed to terms on a contract restructuring ahead of the start of NFL Free Agency.

Attached to a five-year, $230 million deal signed upon his arrival in Ohio last offseason, the decision to rework the 27-year-old’s financial structure creates nearly $36 million in cap space for the Browns, according to an initial report by NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Without the tweaking to his contract, Watson’s cap hit for the 2023 season was expected to reach a whopping $54.993 million, which would have been the largest for any player in NFL history. This move now gives the Browns “plenty of room” to operate on the free agency market, per Rapoport.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While there’s no official word on how his guaranteed salary will be reshuffled, perhaps the most likely scenario is Watson will have the $36 million saved on his deal converted into signing bonuses. Said bonuses could then be split up throughout the duration of his contract.

After having sat out the entirety of the 2021 season as a member of the Houston Texans and being suspended for the first eleven games of 2022 as a result of his sexual harassment allegations, Deshaun Watson made his return to football with the Browns on December 4th, ironically against his old employers in the Texans. He would finish the contest by throwing for 131 yards and one interception.

For the season as a whole, Watson would go on to see action in six contests, finishing his debut campaign in Cleveland with 1,102 passing yards, eight total touchdowns, and a quarterback rating of just 79.1. He will certainly be looking to have an improved, more complete sophomore campaign with the Browns when he returns to the field in 2023.