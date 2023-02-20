When the Cleveland Browns traded for quarterback Deshaun Watson and gave him a five-year, $230 million contract fully-guaranteed, to say people were shocked at these figures would be an understatement.

As Watson comes into the second year of the agreement, the specifics of the deal are coming to light, and the numbers are enough to leave Browns fans speechless.

According to NFL data analyst Warren Sharp, the cap hit for Deshaun Watson next season will set a record for the highest in league history.

never before has an NFL player’s cap hit exceeded $39M that all changes this year Deshaun Watson's $54,993,000 cap hit in 2023 will be the largest for any player in NFL history Watson will hit the Browns’ cap for the same $54,993,000 every single season thru 2026 pic.twitter.com/1ub6nwe4f5 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) February 20, 2023

Yes, that number is correct. Watson’s cap hit in 2023 will be almost $55 million, and that’s the number for the next three seasons after. Considering there has never been a cap hit over $39 million, to see this record get shattered might be jaw-dropping to all fans, let alone Cleveland’s.

While the cap hit could be hard to stomach, the fact the Browns are the team who gave Watson all of this money can’t be forgotten. This is a front office that is desperate to build a winner, and the quarterback position is a spot that has seen constant turnover for the last two decades. Knowing this, it’s logical to see why Cleveland would look at Watson as a game-changer that could bring them to prominence, and the price tag was not going to stop them from making a deal happen.

Even with the astronomical cap hits coming with the Watson contract, fans would say the investment was worth it if the QB is able to lead the Browns to a title one of these years. In that case, money would by happiness.