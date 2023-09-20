Sports radio talk show host Colin Cowherd didn't spare the rod on Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Cowherd had some choice words for Watson on Tuesday following the 26-22 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football. Cowherd had a unique way of describing Watson in his rant, per The Spun's Andrew Gould.

“You can't get out of the way of an impulsive owner. An owner who panics – an owner who gives a fully-guaranteed contract to a creepy guy with lawsuits who hadn't played in two years,” Cowherd said.

“He's not the old Deshaun Watson. He's slower. When he runs, he's not running to throw. He's not running to buy time. He's running to run,” Cowherd continued.

“Bad organizations, they find themselves in holes. They find a shovel, and they keep on digging. That's what Cleveland does,” Cowherd said.

"Cleveland panicked. It's what they do." — @ColinCowherd on Deshaun Watson's struggles in Browns loss pic.twitter.com/xmrZRxDRQW — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) September 19, 2023

Colin Cowherd thinks Deshaun Watson is ‘creepy'

Colin Cowherd was obviously referring to Deshaun Watson's infamous sexual assault cases when he dubbed him “a creepy guy.” For their part, the Browns continued endorsing Watson even after a 24th plaintiff came forward and filed a complaint against him. This particular endorsement occurred just four months after the Browns acquired Watson in a trade with the Houston Texans.

Cowherd also made a valid point when he said Watson is “not the old Deshaun Watson.” The latter had a career-low 79.1 passer rating after serving an 11-game suspension last season. Fast forward some nine months later, Watson continues to underwhelm at quarterback for the Browns. The Steelers' relentless pass rush forced him to throw a pick-six on Monday. Not only that, but he also fumbled the football that led to a TJ Watt defensive touchdown that sealed Pittsburgh's win.

Deshaun Watson himself admitted he didn't play well on Monday. With running back Nick Chubb out for the season, the Browns must develop a sense of urgency moving forward. Here's hoping Watson can turn things around against the Tennessee Titans in Week 3.