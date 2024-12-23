The Cleveland Browns were not able to get a win against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16, and to make things worse, a few of their players on offense suffered injuries.

“Two more injuries to monitor for the Browns with an eye toward this weekend: DTR has a calf injury and TE David Njoku has a knee injury,” NFL Network's Ian Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Njoku was the most effective pass catcher for the Browns against the Bengals, finishing the game with eight receptions for 66 yards. Coming into the game, he was listed as questionable with a hamstring injury that sidelined him the week before when they played the Kansas City Chiefs.

Thompson-Robinson was already banged up coming into the game with a shoulder injury, and it may have been bothering him. He finished with 157 yards and two interceptions and was sacked five times.

The Browns have to face the Miami Dolphins in Week 17, as they're still keeping their playoff hopes alive.

Browns have QB plan vs. Dolphins in Week 17

Though Dorian Thompson-Robinson struggled against the Bengals, head coach Kevin Stefanski said that he will start in Week 17 against the Dolphins.

The Browns have had issues at the quarterback position all season, and it will be interesting to see what it looks like going into next season. Deshaun Watson was the presumed starter, but a season-ending injury knocked him out early in the year, and Jameis Winston took over. Watson was also not playing well while he was on the field, which led to the start of their disappointing season.

Watson is still due a lot of money on his contract, and there's no way that the Browns would want to move on from him if they have to eat up the dead cap space. The only hope is that he comes back better next season and finds the player he used to be years ago.