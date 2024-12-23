On Sunday, Myles Garrett made NFL history, becoming the first player to reach 100 career sacks before the age of 29. Despite the monumental personal accomplishment, the Cleveland Browns defensive end remains focused on a bigger goal: winning.

Garrett notched his milestone sack during the Browns’ 24–6 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16. His eight-yard tackle on Joe Burrow in the first half brought his career total to 100.5 sacks, tying him for No. 60 on the NFL’s all-time list. It was a fitting opponent, as Burrow has been Garrett’s most frequent target, sacked nine times in eight matchups.

“I’m happy to get that one for [my dad],” Garrett said, confirming his father Lawrence was in attendance at Paycor Stadium. “It doesn’t mean much in a loss, but I get to see him smile and get that accomplishment.”

Garrett’s performance added another remarkable note to his career. He tied Bruce Smith and Lawrence Taylor as the fourth-fastest players to reach 100 sacks, achieving the mark in 115 games. He also joined Taylor as the only players in NFL history to record at least 12 sacks in five consecutive seasons. While Garrett acknowledged the significance of sharing a milestone with Taylor, his comments reflected a desire for more team success.

Myles Garrett wants one thing for the Browns: success

“That’s a nice accomplishment, but we remember LT because he won,” Garrett said. “He did all those things, and I want to get to winning.” Garrett’s call for change within the Browns organization has sparked discussion. In remarks made days before the game, he expressed frustration with the team’s lack of progress.

“I’m not trying to rebuild. I’m trying to win right now,” Garrett said. “I want the Browns to be able to put me and us in a position to win. I want that to be apparent when the season’s over and we have those discussions.” The Browns are 3–12 this season and have posted a 53–76 record during Garrett’s tenure since drafting him No. 1 overall in 2017. Though he is under contract for two more seasons, Garrett left the door open for discussions about his future in Cleveland.

“Those are conversations that will be had after the season,” Garrett said after Sunday’s game. “There’s nothing I said that anybody was unaware of.”

Despite the Browns’ struggles, Garrett’s determination remains unwavering. He continues to build a Hall of Fame-caliber career, but his comments make it clear: he wants his legacy to include more than just personal accolades. “Winning is what it’s all about,” Garrett said. “And that’s what I want to focus on as we move forward.”