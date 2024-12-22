The Cleveland Browns went into their Week 16 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals with Dorian Thompson-Robinson under center. When the Browns take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 17, head coach Kevin Stefanski isn't trying to flip the script.

Stefanski announced that Thompson-Robinson will start in Week 17 if healthy, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. The quarterback tweaked his calf in the first quarter, but was able to finish out the game.

While DTR is the presumed starter, he didn't do much against the Bengals to instill confidence moving forward. The quarterback completed 20-of-34 passes for 157 scoreless yards and two interceptions. He had a long pass to tight end David Njoku for 29 yards, but no other pass over 20 yards. Overall, the Browns were unable to move the ball much against the Bengals.

Thompson-Robinson will now enter Week 17 with a 1-3 record as a starting NFL quarterback. Still, his numbers don't point to someone manning the role for the Browns long-term. He entered Week 16 with 100 yards passing and three interceptions on the season. The 157 yards thrown were the second-highest of his career. However, Cleveland didn't come close to earning a victory.

The final two weeks of the season will give the Browns a strong opportunity to see what they truly have in DTR. If he can turn things around and show some promise, maybe he can return in 2025 as a backup. Cleveland needs to evaluate their quarterback position overall based on Deshaun Watson's play/health issues. Thompson-Robinson won't challenge him for the starting role, but he could remain in the quarterback mix with strong play.

At this stage of the season, Cleveland isn't playing for much more than pride. Those plans didn't come through against the Bengals, looking hapless on offense. Stefanski hasn't given up hope and believes a Thompson-Robinson-led offense can still succeed. Their matchup against the Dolphins will be another opportunity for the pair to prove that is true.