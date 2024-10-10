The Cleveland Browns are trying to get their offense on track, and that means getting healthy. One of their key pieces, David Njoku, has been dealing with injuries this season to his knee and ankle. Njoku missed three games with a high ankle sprain, and then he returned in Week 5 against the Washington Commanders. Unfortunately, during that game, he injured his knee.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski noted that Njoku would be day-to-day heading into their matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, but the tight end said is not worried about his availability.

“Caught up with Browns TE David Njoku for a sec. Downplayed his knee injury from the Commanders game. Said he plans to return to practice today and face the Eagles on Sunday,” Browns reporter May Kay Cabot tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

It would be a plus for the Browns to have Njoku on the field, and it looks like that will ultimately be happening in Week 6.

Browns making changes on offense?

After the Browns' loss against the Washington Commanders, Kevin Stefanski shared that he would not turn over the playcalling to offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, and Deshaun Watson approved.

“We believe in Kevin,” Watson said. “Kevin’s been doing play calls for multiple years in his league. Two-time (AP NFL Coach of the Year) while doing the play-calling. So there’s no faith or love lost in Kevin calling plays. We think he’s the best player caller in the league. So at the same time, as overall and as the leader of this offense, I’ve got to make sure everybody’s around so we can execute those plays that he’s calling, so we can show that he’s that guy that we believe in and that the world and that the NFL world knows that he’s one of the best play callers in this game.”

There have been that the Browns should be Watson after his play to start the season, but Stefanski isn't putting the blame on his quarterback.

“I have to coach better. As offensive coaches, we have to coach better,” Stefanski said. “As players, we have to play better. Deshaun can play better, he will play better. He’s had some, obviously, good moments and then there’s some times that we have to play better around him.”

The Browns are currently 32nd in yards per game, yards per play, passing net yards per play, sacks per pass play, third down efficiency, and 27th in rushing, so they need to find a spark soon.