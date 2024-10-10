The Cleveland Browns are facing significant challenges in the first five games of the 2024 NFL season, with just one win and four losses. Quarterback Deshaun Watson is feeling the pressure due to his underwhelming performances and has been heavily criticized amidst the losing skid.

In his most recent outing, Watson completed 15 of 28 passes for 125 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions, though he was sacked multiple times in what was a 34-13 loss to the Washington Commanders.

And amidst calls for head coach Kevin Stefanski to hand over the playcalling duties to offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, Watson is voicing his approval for Stefanski, via Cleveland.com:

“We believe in Kevin,” Watson said Wednesday. “Kevin’s been doing play calls for multiple years in his league. Two-time (AP NFL Coach of the Year) while doing the play-calling. So there’s no faith or love lost in Kevin calling plays. We think he’s the best player-caller in the league.

So at the same time, as overall and as the leader of this offense, I’ve got to make sure everybody’s around so we can execute those plays that he’s calling, so we can show that he’s that guy that we believe in and that the world and that the NFL world knows that he’s one of the best play callers in this game.”

The Browns travel to the City of Brotherly Love for a matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson has faced calls for his benching

Despite calls by fans and pundits to bench Watson, Stefanski apparently has no plans to bench him, via Cleveland.com:

“It goes back to what I said earlier,” Stefanski said Monday on a video conference. “I have to coach better. As offensive coaches, we have to coach better. As players, we have to play better. Deshaun can play better, he will play better. He’s had some, obviously, good moments and then there’s some times that we have to play better around him.

He’s committed to getting better. We’re committed as an offense to putting our guys in position to succeed.”

Watson, who has yet to throw for 200 yards in a game this season, has thrown five total touchdowns and three interceptions.