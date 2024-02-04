The Cleveland Browns are hoping for a key breakthrough in the Pro Bowl Games with players like David Njoku defending the team's honor.

The Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys surprisingly closed out their years in a similar way this postseason — with losses in their first playoff games.

The Browns' first round loss to the Texans was surprising but not totally unexpected. Meanwhile the Packers shocked the NFL world but knocking off the NFC East Champion Cowboys in Arlington, Texas.

This off-season figures to be a colorful one for Cleveland with GM Andrew Berry stating that he would like to bring back quarterback Joe Flacco. The two best players the Browns should trade for were also revealed recently.

On Saturday, reporter Ryan Tyler shared a video of Pro Bowl week featuring Browns tight end David Njoku and Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons getting into it over a frustrating first half of John Madden football for the Cleveland star.

Njoku, Parsons Get Into It Over Browns Dig

Host Charissa Thompson asked Parsons about the two Pro Bowlers' first half ‘Madden football' matchup and Parsons responded with a subtle but harsh dig at the Browns Pro Bowler.

‘Cleveland is Cleveland,' Parsons can be heard saying in the video clip shown below, a dig he let loose with amid Njoku's supposedly poor first half video game performance.

Njoku eventually fired back at Parsons with a ‘Dallas is Dallas' blast that escalated things a little further.

Micah parsons takes a shot at the #Browns saying “Cleveland is Cleveland” and @David_Njoku80 didn’t let that slide for even one second. pic.twitter.com/76HjmKWybb — Ryan Tyler (@Ryantyler33) February 4, 2024

Njoku and the Browns' Pro Bowl Resurgence

Njoku is currently carrying the Browns banner at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

He headlines a group that also includes Myles Garrett, Amari Cooper, Denzel Ward and Joel Bitonio.

The Browns may not have bragging rights over the Cowboys considering their performances on the field just yet, but as Njoku showed, they do appear to be getting their pride and confidence back heading into next season.