Deshaun Watson apologizes to women he’s ‘impacted’ before Browns debut

While the football world eagerly awaits the ruling on the NFL’s appeal of Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension for allegedly sexual assaulting dozens of massage therapists, the Browns starting quarterback is set to suit up for Cleveland against the Jacksonville Jaguars in their first preseason game of the year.

Prior to Watson taking the field on Friday, he addressed the allegations that got him suspended.

Deshaun Watson spoke with @AKinkhabwala before tonight’s game and showed remorse for the first time: “I want to say that I’m truly sorry to all of the women that I have impacted in this situation…” Full video, via @Browns: pic.twitter.com/MCWRZLuH5a — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 12, 2022

“I’m truly sorry to all the women that I’ve impacted in this situation,” Watson told CBS Sports’ Aditi Kinkhabwala before boarding the Browns’ bus. “(There are) decisions that I made in my life that put me in this position, I would definitely like to have back.”

This appears to be the first time that Watson has apologized for his alleged acts. Prior to his recent apology, he was adamant that he did nothing wrong. Watson’s lack of remorse was a point of emphasis in judge Sue L. Robinson’s statement that resulted in the Browns passer’s six-game ban.

When asked what he needs to do on a personal level in his time away from the Browns, Watson said he wants to “continue counseling” and that he’s “growing as a person … on and off the field.”

The Browns and Watson are bracing for the initial six-game suspension to be overturned and extended. The NFL has reportedly pushed for an indefinite suspension that lasts at least one season, along with a six- to seven-digit fine. That ruling, however, won’t be coming on Friday so expect the awkward Deshaun Watson situation to continue for at least a few more days.